Bill Cosby lawyers cry foul as civil sex assault trial looms

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Legal advocates are lining up on both sides of actor Bill Cosby’s appeal as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court prepares to review his 2018 sex assault conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 18, 2022
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — With less than a week to go before a civil trial, Bill Cosby's lawyers are crying foul over a change in the story of a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion.

She had previously said the assault took place in 1974 when she was 15.

However, in a recent filing she said she now believes it happened in 1975 when she was 16.

Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said at a Tuesday hearing that the change had upended her planned defense of the comedian and actor.

But a judge declined to dismiss the case. Cosby will not attend the trial that starts Monday.

