Boy band supergroup ATCK coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Boy band supergroup ATCK is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Dec. 10th.

ATCK, aka All The Cool Kids, includes members of some of the biggest boy bands from the 1990s. The band includes A.J. McLean, Backstreet Boys; Jeff Timmons, 98 degrees; and Chris Kirkpatrick, NSYNC, as well as DJ Lux who worked with U2 and Bruno Mars and "The Voice" Season 12 winner Chris Blue.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Fox Theater box office, by calling 661-324-1369, or clicking here.