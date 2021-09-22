Watch
Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end

AP
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britney Spears' father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years. James Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Jamie Spears, Britney Spears
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 22, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears said in a court filing that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years should be terminated.

The filing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship, which her father James Spears asked for in an earlier petition. It’s the first time Britney Spears has called for an end to the arrangement in court documents.

But her new filing says the first priority must be removing her father from any control. The issues will be argued at a hearing next week.

