Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Comedian Jeff Dunham returning to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, right, and his puppet character Walter are interviewed after Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jeff Dunham
Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 13:24:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to Bakersfield on Dec. 1st.

Dunham will visit Mechanics Bank Arena on his “Seriously?” Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 1st . Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20th and will be available online.

Following California Department of Public Health guidelines anyone attending the event will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or test negative for COVID within 72 hours prior to the event, according to a Mechanics Bank Arena press release.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids