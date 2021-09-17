Comedian Jeff Dunham returning to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to Bakersfield on Dec. 1st.

Dunham will visit Mechanics Bank Arena on his “Seriously?” Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 1st . Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20th and will be available online.

Following California Department of Public Health guidelines anyone attending the event will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or test negative for COVID within 72 hours prior to the event, according to a Mechanics Bank Arena press release.