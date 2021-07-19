Comedian Tom Segura brings his "I’m Coming Everywhere" tour to Bakersfield's Historic Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Tom Segura is coming to Bakersfield and the Historic Fox Theater on April 28th.

An actor, comedian, and writer, Segura has had successful comedy tours as well as Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His podcast - "Your Mom's House" - has had over 500 episodes.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m., but you can get yours early with code "FOXY" starting on Thursday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone (661) 324-1369. Please note tickets for this event are AXS Mobile ID method of delivery only.