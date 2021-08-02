Cult classic 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to the Fox Theater at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30th for its 45 anniversary plus one (plus one since it wasn't celebrated last year during the pandemic). The event will also feature a live shadow cast by The Velvet Darkness.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone at -661-324-1369, or at the Fox Theater box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Custom t-shirts designed by Chris Borbon and prop bags are available at checkout through Sept. 30th and can be picked up on the night of the show. Doors open at 11 p.m.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is rated R and anyone under 17 will need a parent or guardian present to be admitted. No outside props will be allowed and bag checks will be enforced, according to the Fox Theater.