'Days of our Lives' spinoff coming to Peacock as limited series

AP
In this combination photo, Deidre Hall, from left, arrives at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif., Jackee Harry attends Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon on Nov. 1, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. and Lisa Rinna attends An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 27, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. The NBC soap opera "Days of our Lives" is getting its own spinoff for Peacock. The streaming service announced Monday, July 26, 2021, it has ordered five episodes of "Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem." The series will feature both past and present characters of the series, including Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Rinna as Billie Reed and Harry as Paulina Price. (AP Photo)
Deidre Hall
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 23:14:32-04

A "Days of our Lives" spinoff is coming to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

According to the Associated Press, Peacock has ordered five episodes of "Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem," which will feature past and present characters of the NBC soap opera.

The series will star Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna, and Jackée Harry.

The AP reported that the show would take place in Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, or Miami as they all get caught up in a jewelry heist.

According to the AP, Rinna's character will star as Billie Reed as her character tried to solve the case.

