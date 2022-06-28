Depp not in talks to reprise 'Pirates of the Caribbean' role, rep says

It looks like those rumors of Johnny Depp reprising his role of Jack Sparrow are not coming to fruition.

A representative for the actor denied recent reports that Depp was slated to return to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, telling NBC News that "this is made up."

In the wake of his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, rumors spread like wildfire that Depp was to return as Sparrow, and Disney was set to pay him $301 million, Forbes reported.

Jerry Bruckheimer, famed producer of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, put those rumors to bed by telling The Times that Depp was "not at this point" returning.

But he gave a glimmer of hope when he added, "The future is yet to be decided."



Depp accused his former wife of libeling him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

A jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit.

After Heard's op-ed was published, Depp was dropped from "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts."