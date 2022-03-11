Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies

(AP) — Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years played fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” has died.

His wife, Carol Delgado, tells The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma on Thursday at their home in New York. He was 81.

As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican-American, he got to play a rare non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such representation was rare.

The producers of the show encouraged him to use Spanish as he interacted with Big Bird, Oscar and Elmo. Delgado began on the show in 1971, and remained until 2016.