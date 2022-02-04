Watch
EXPLAINER: What’s changed with Oscar's best picture category

There will be 10 best picture nominees
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — When nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are announced on Tuesday, there will be a major change from the past decade.

This year there will be 10 best picture nominees, instead of a sliding range of five to 10, which has been the standard since 2011.

This could mean that a blockbuster or two might break through. “Dune” is widely expected to be among the nominees, but some are holding out hope that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “No Time to Die” might breakthrough as well.

Many believe that when popular films are nominated for big awards, more people will tune in for the Oscars.

