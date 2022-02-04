EXPLAINER: What’s changed with Oscar's best picture category

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — When nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are announced on Tuesday, there will be a major change from the past decade.

This year there will be 10 best picture nominees, instead of a sliding range of five to 10, which has been the standard since 2011.

This could mean that a blockbuster or two might break through. “Dune” is widely expected to be among the nominees, but some are holding out hope that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “No Time to Die” might breakthrough as well.

Many believe that when popular films are nominated for big awards, more people will tune in for the Oscars.