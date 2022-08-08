Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Filmmaker Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Lars von Trier, Matt Dillon
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
FILE - Director Lars von Trier appears at the premiere of the film "The House That Jack Built" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2018. Von Trier, known for films like “Melancholia” and “Dancer in the Dark,” has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, his production company Zentropa said Monday. The company said it released the information in order to avoid speculation about his health leading up to the premiere of his series “The Kingdom Exodus” at the Venice Film Festival next month. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Lars von Trier, Matt Dillon
Posted at 3:08 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 18:08:33-04

(AP) — Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, known for films like “Melancholia” and “Dancer in the Dark,” has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, his production company Zentropa said Monday.

The company said it released the information in order to avoid speculation about his health leading up to the premiere of his series “The Kingdom Exodus” at the Venice Film Festival next month.

Zentropa said von Trier, 66, was diagnosed at the beginning of the summer.

Von Trier is a celebrated and controversial filmmaker who was famously banned from the Cannes Film Festival for seven years after making comments sympathetic towards Nazis at a press conference in 2011.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks