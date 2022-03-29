Watch
Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death

Taylor Hawkins died Friday in Colombia
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 16:06:09-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers had been scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday as well as spring dates in New Orleans, Maryland, North Carolina and Boston. They also had scheduled summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.

Hawkins died Friday during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. In a statement released on Tuesday, the band urged fans to “take the time to grieve.”

Hawkins played on the band’s biggest albums including “One by One” and “In Your Honor.”

