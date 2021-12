LAS VEGAS (KERO) — Garth Brooks is bringing his one man show to Las Vegas for two nights in February.

The country music star will be playing Feb. 4th and 5th at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22nd.

There is a six ticket limit.

No photography or video will be allowed during the show and COVID rules apply.