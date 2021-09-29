'Go seek some dewdrops' with Bakersfield College's annual Shakespeare Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department's annual Kern Shakespeare Festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 1st.

The 37th annual edition will feature performances of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and "Macbeth."

The plays will be performed at the Outdoor Theatre located on BC’s Panorama campus with a limited capacity of 25% and masks will be required.

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream" will be performed on Oct.1st, 7th, and 9th. "Macbeth" will be performed on Oct. 2nd, 6th, and 8th.

All performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students/staff/seniors/veterans.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the door 30 minutes prior to performances.