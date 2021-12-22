Watch
Governors Awards postponed amid omicron spike

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Tom Hanks speaks at the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to postpone the Governors Awards, which were set to be held in Los Angeles on Jan 15. New plans for the untelevised but always star-studded event which hands out honorary Oscars will come at a later date, an academy spokesperson said Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
(AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to postpone the Governors Awards, which bestow honorary Oscars, due to concerns over the omicron variant.

The untelevised but always star-studded event was set to be held Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that new plans for the ceremony will come at a later date.

Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann were announced earlier this year as the event’s honorees.

The academy canceled last year’s Governors Awards because of the pandemic, and presented two humanitarian awards during the Oscar broadcast.

