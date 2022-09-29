Grammy winning rapper Coolio suffers heart attack and dies at 59

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Rapper Coolio, known for hits like “Fantastic Voyage” and “Gangsta’s Paradise” has died, his manager confirmed on Wednesday. The Grammy Award winning artist, whose given name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had a music career spanning more than three decades.

Coolio won a Grammy for the song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was released in 1995 and was part of the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer movie “Dangerous Minds.” The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Coolio’s manager says he was at a friend’s house and suffered a heart attack. He was 59 years old.