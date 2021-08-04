Watch
Grammys commit to more hiring diversity for 2022 show

Julio Cortez/AP
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Grammy Awards are taking an important step toward making the annual show more diverse. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, that next year’s 64th annual awards will be produced with an inclusion rider.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 04, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards will adopt an inclusion rider that will require producers to recruit and hire more diverse candidates backstage and in front of the camera for next year’s ceremony.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the rider will be added to its agreement with producers staging the 64th annual awards as a way to ensure equity and inclusion at all levels of production.

Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason jr. calls the decision a “monumental step” for an inclusive music community. The term “inclusion rider” was brought into the spotlight in 2018 when Frances McDormand mentioned it during her best actress Oscar acceptance speech.

