Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-sales open after 13-year wait ahead of November release

After a 13-year wait, pre-sales for Grand Theft Auto 6 opened Thursday, giving gaming fans their first chance to secure a copy of one of the most anticipated video game releases in history.

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The basic version of Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is available for pre-order at $79.99 through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and other online storefronts. Gamers can also pay $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition, which includes personalized weapons, vehicles and more.

What's behind the hype for Grand Theft Auto 6?

The game is slated for release in November. All pre-orders also come with a bonus Vintage Vice City Pack — described as "a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest." However, there won't be a physical disc version of the game this time around. Instead, those who pre-order GTA 6 will be provided a download code.

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Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest video game series in history. The last release, GTA 5, came out in 2013 and sold more than 200 million copies, generating over $10 billion. GTA 6 is expected to break gaming sales records and potentially surpass Minecraft, the best-selling video game of modern day.

Early indicators suggest massive demand for the title. The first GTA 6 trailer, released on YouTube in 2023, has more than 280 million views. A second trailer has nearly 170 million views.