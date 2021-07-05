Granger Smith coming to the Historic Fox Theater in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country music artist Granger Smith is coming to the Historic Fox Theater in November.

On Monday, the Fox Theater announced that Granger Smith, also known by his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., will be performing on November 21st.

Smith signed his first contract at the age of nineteen and has performed at the White House three times. His 2013 album Dirt Road Driveway hit #15 on the country charts and his EP 4x4 reached #6. His hit "Backroad Song" made it to #1 on the country charts. He has released 10 studio albums over his career.

Smith has amassed a loyal audience now known as "Yee Yee Nation."

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m.