Hawaii photographer finds fine art in massive Pacific waves

HALEIWA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii photographer Clark Little is known for his stunning images from inside the barrels of some of the most powerful and dangerous waves on Earth.

The Oahu native just released a new book that chronicles his last 15 years of getting slammed in the surf while capturing the beauty of the ocean. The book, “The Art of Waves,” was published by Penguin Random House and has more than 150 of his favorite images.

Little has gained the support and admiration of top athletes who surf the same waves he photographs at places like Pipeline and Waimea Bay.

Surfing great Kelly Slater wrote the forward to the book.