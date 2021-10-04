Watch
Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crews vote to authorize strike

Richard Vogel/AP
In this May 1, 2017, file photo, production crew, extras, and camera operators get ready to film an episode of "NCIS:Los Angeles" on location in Los Angeles.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 04, 2021
(AP) — Film and television production in North America is in jeopardy of coming to a standstill after its behind-the-scenes workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said Monday that of nearly 99% of registered members who participated, or 52,706 people, voted in support of a strike over the weekend.

At issue is a contract standstill over requests for more reasonable conditions for the craftspeople, technicians and laborers working for streaming companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon. The requests include better pay, reasonable rest periods, safer hours and guaranteed meal breaks.

