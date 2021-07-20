'Jackass' start Steve-O coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERESFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Steve-O, best known for his appearances on the hit show 'Jackass' is bringing his stand-up comedy routine to the Historic Fox Theater on February 26, 2022.

According to a release from the Fox, Steve-O's "bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them."

This is an adults-only show and contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, and drug use.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m., but you can get yours early with code "DUDE" starting on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on online, by phone (661) 324-1369, or at our Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.