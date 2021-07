BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday morning it was announced that rock royalty will be coming to town. Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will be performing at the Dignity Health Amphitheater at the Park at River Walk in October.

Bonham's "Led Zeppelin Evening" will bring you live performances of some of the greatest hits from the band.

The show is taking place Saturday, October 16th. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.