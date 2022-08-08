Watch Now
Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Former actress Jennette McCurdy, author of the memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," poses for a portrait, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennette McCurdy
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 08, 2022
(AP) — Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.”

McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens.

Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer.

It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too.

She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

