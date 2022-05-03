Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

Blac Chyna Kardashians Trial
Bill Robles/AP
In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP)
Blac Chyna Kardashians Trial
Posted at 9:30 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 00:30:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has handed a sweeping victory to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them.

The Los Angeles jury found on Monday that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out that part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations.

They were considering the contract case against all four women.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!