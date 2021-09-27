Watch
Jury reaches verdict in R. Kelly sex misconduct case

Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella, top, and Nicole Blank Becker during the first day of his defense in his sex trafficking case, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
R Kelly
Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 15:16:28-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in R&B superstar R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York say they have reached a verdict on Monday afternoon.

The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

