Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West just wants to be Ye.

West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old rapper wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.

The documents were dated Aug. 11 but they were not sent into the court system until Tuesday. They cite “personal reasons” for the change.

An email from The Associated Press seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned.

A judge must still approve of the change before it becomes official.