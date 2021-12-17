Watch
Ken Kragen, who helped organize 'We Are the World,' dies

AP
Quincy Jones and Ken Kragen pose for a photo at an event for the USA for Africa Foundation, on June 9, 1985. Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died at age 85. Kragen died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family.
Quincy Jones, Ken Kragen
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85.

A statement released by his family says Kragen died at his home in Los Angeles. “We Are the World,” co-written by Richie and Michael Jackson, sold tens of millions of copies and won Grammys for record and song of the year. Kagen later received a United Nations Peace Medal.

His other charitable works included the “Hands Across America” fundraiser, when a cross country human chain featured everyone from President Ronald Reagan to Yoko Ono to Robin Williams.

