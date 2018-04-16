Kenny Chesney performs new single "Get Along" on ACMs

Kenny Chesney kicked off the first performance of more than two dozen at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards with his new single, "Get Along".

The summertime singer looked comfortable in his typical Chesney cutoff and cowboy hat.

The four-time ACM Entertainer of the Year didn't get any nods at this year at the show following a quiet year ahead of his latest album.

Chesney is set to kick-off a new tour this summer that will make stops at 19 stadiums across the country.