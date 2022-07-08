Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV's 'F Troop,' dies at 99

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An actor best known for the 1960s TV Western spoof "F Troop" has died.

Larry Storch, who played Corporal Agarn, died early Friday.

He was 99.

His manager says the actor died of natural causes.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," his family said in a statement on his Facebook page. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved "F Troop" cast and so many friends and family."

"F Troop" lasted only two seasons on ABC, from 1965 to 1967, but it became a cult favorite in reruns.

While "F Troop" brought him lasting fame, Storch appeared in scores of films and TV shows before and after the series.

His film credits included “Airport,” “Treasure Island,” and “Oliver Twist.”

On TV, he guest-starred in “Married... With Children,” “Archie Bunker’s Place,” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

He also enjoyed a long career in theater and as a comic at resorts in New York State's Catskill Mountains area.

His stage credits included the 1983 Broadway revival of “Porgy and Bess,” and the 2000 revival of “Annie Get Your Gun” with country music legend Reba McEntire.

His big break came in the early 1950s when he appeared in the TV show “The Cavalcade of Stars,” alongside Jackie Gleason.