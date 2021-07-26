Watch
Entertainment

Actions

LeVar Burton: 'Jeopardy!' host gig began 'scary,' ended fun

items.[0].image.alt
Carol Kaelson/AP
This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" guest host LeVar Burton on the set of the game show. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)
TV Jeopardy LeVar Burton
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:03:06-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident, upbeat effort by the actor and those who rooted him on with a petition drive.

But when he began taping his week’s share of episodes as one of a succession of guest hosts, the show’s pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek’s much-admired footsteps threw Burton off stride.

It made for a rough start to the five back-to-back tapings.

So the veteran actor known for “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” turned to his wife for advice and was told to be himself. Burton's “Jeopardy!” episodes begin airing Monday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets

Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets