Life imitates art: 'Jaws' extra named police chief

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (AP) — A man who as a child had a brief but key role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 movie was partially filmed.

Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard last week. Searle was a sergeant with Edgartown police. He told the Vineyard Gazette he is elated, humbled and honored.

The movie centers on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark.

Searle played one of two boys who send beachgoers into a panic with a fake shark’s fin.