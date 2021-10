KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Lightning in a Bottle is making its way back to Kern County.

In less than a month you can grab your tickets for 2022's edition.

Tickets go on on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5th, which are available here.

The lineup has not been announced but previous performers include Purity Ring, Big Wild, and Jon Hopkins.

The 5-day music festival begins on May 25th, 2022.