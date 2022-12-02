Watch Now
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff


Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
<br/>Takeoff of the hip hop group "Migos" performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 15:31:37-05

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas have announced an arrest in last month’s shooting death of the performer Takeoff.

Houston police said Friday that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder and has been arrested in connection with the rapper’s death.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Police have said the 28-year-old was fatally shot outside a bowling alley after a private party.

