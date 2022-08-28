Watch Now
New class at the University of Texas at Austin involves breaking down Taylor Swift songs

Posted at 11:21 AM, Aug 28, 2022
(KERO) — The newest class at the University of Texas at Austin involves breaking down Taylor Swift songs.

A professor at the university says Swift's music uses a lot of the same techniques you'll find in classic poetry so she's basing a class around it called "The Taylor Swift songbook."

The professor says it's not about celebrity or fame, although she is a fan.

She says it's about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop-star or a Pulitzer prize winner.

She says her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

