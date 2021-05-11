Watch
New cooking show The PorterHouse featuring Gregory Porter coming

Posted at 12:56 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 15:56:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield-grown Gregory Porter has filled many of our homes with his Grammy award-winning jazz hits. Now he’ll be taking us inside his own home for a special new project.

Porter invites you into his family kitchen to share his favorite recipes and the stories behind them as the host of The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter, Presented by Citi, a new six-episode cooking series launching on May 12.

Two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and Blue Note recording artist Gregory Porter began his career in New York as a chef before he got discovered as a musician. Porter puts as much soul into his cooking as he does his music—both rich with family traditions, imbued by real-life experience, and inspired by a global sense of community.

New episodes of The PorterHouse will premiere each Wednesday on The Infatuation and Zagat’s YouTube channels, each with its own theme, special song inspiration, or life experience behind it.

