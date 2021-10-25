New details emerge in deadly shooting on set of 'Rust'

NEW MEXICO (KERO) — New details emerge in a deadly shooting on the "Rust" movie set in New Mexico.

ABC News obtained police statements revealing what Alec Baldwin was doing at the time and who handled the gun moments earlier.

The most detailed account yet was revealed of the moment when authorities say Baldwin shot two people with a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set.

According to police statements from crew members, the crew was preparing to film a scene inside a church.

Baldwin was sitting in a pew "practicing cross drawing his weapon and pointing the revolver towards the camera lens" when the gun went off.

And the shooting was not caught on video because the crew was not yet filming.

Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to when Baldwin discharged the gun, shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounding the film's director.

The film community coming together to hold a vigil for Hutchins.

And Hutchins' sister saying "I cannot comprehend her passing. I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. This loss is a great grief for our family."

"I would be lucky to have ever done another movie with her. And I don't get to," said Lane Luper, 'Rust' crew member .

investigators say the prop gun was arranged on a cart by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the person in charge of prop firearms on the set.

The report says assistant director Dave Halls handed the colt revolver to Baldwin, saying it was "cold," meaning not loaded with any live rounds.

While the gun was in Baldwin's hands a projectile fired.

ABC News reached out to both the armorer and the assistant director for comment but haven't heard back.

"The first question is who loaded that live ammunition into that gun. And who handled the gun after the live ammunition was put into the gun? All of those questions will go to determine whether this rises to the level of criminal homicide," said attorney Areva Martin.