New version of 'Wonder Years' premieres Wednesday

(KERO) — "The Wonder Years," which debuts 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 23ABC, is back for a new generation and as the original did back in 1980s, it still focuses on family and friendship.

Instead of getting to know Kevin Arnold and his family, we now meet 12-year-old Dean, played by newcomer "E.J." Williams.

"We don't want this 'Wonder Years' to be a copy, the point of making it was so we could tell a different story," said Williams.

Dule Hill stars as the Williams' family loving but stern Dad.

"I think that's what's so beautiful about this show, we are a family unit, we all have a different point-of-view but there is a love and respect that binds us together, keeps us moving forward as one unit," said Hill.

"This show is a remix of the original. The remix has some of the same lyrics which is a universal coming of age theme but it's a different family. The struggles were different," said Williams.

Hill says he was a fan of the original but he was also keenly aware of what was missing from the show.

"Of not seeing myself reflected as much as I would have liked. So, I mean, the idea to be able to now, I guess, re-explore that time from a different point of view is very intriguing to me," said Hill.

This new version does not shy away from the struggles a Black family faced in 1968.

It also serves as a reminder that even after 50 plus years, we still have a lot of work to do regarding equality.

"The Wonder Years" also features Don Cheadle lending his voice as adult "Dean" to narrate the episodes.

