(AP) — The fourth season of "Stranger Things" has set a streaming record for Netflix.

The new season debuted May 27 and Nielsen says the show had 7.2 billion minutes of viewing in the U.S. between May 30 and June 5.

That's the highest one-week total since Nielsen began tracking streaming numbers two years ago.

The previous record holders were "Tiger King" and "Ozark" season three -- which each earned 5 billion minutes of viewing in the spring of 2020 at the height of the pandemic lockdown.