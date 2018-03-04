Download your Oscar ballot before the 90th Academy Awards

Partly Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 36°
Did you know that the Oscars statuette is actually called the "Academy Award of Merit?" The nickname Oscar wasn't officially adopted until 1939. Check out the video for some more fast facts! You can watch the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, on ABC15.
The 90th Academy Awards are tonight!
Late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, will once against host the annual awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California -- hopefully with no envelope malfunctions this year.
Whether you're watching the show at home or with friends, you can download the official Oscar ballot and make your predictions. View the nominees.