Photos: 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Kendrick Lamar earned a standing ovation for his powerful, political opening performance at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

The rapper was joined by U2's Bono and The Edge, along with comedian Dave Chappelle, for medley of his songs that included "XXX" and "King's Dead."

PHOTOS: SEE THE 60TH GRAMMY AWARDS HERE

The performance included a giant American flag and dancers in hoodies, who collapsed to the sound of gunshots as Lamar rapped.

"I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man being honest in America, is being an honest black man in America," Chappelle said.

The first award of the televised portion of the Grammys, best rap/sung performance, went to Lamar and Rihanna for their single "Loyalty."

The rapper thanked Rihanna, who appeared on stage with him.

"She came through and gassed me on that record," Lamar said. "This really belongs to her."

Lamar also took home best rap album with "DAMN."

The rapper paid homage to what hip hop has meant in his life and paid tribute to fellow nominees JAY-Z and Nas.

"This trophy to hip hop," Lamar said. "Real talk. That's love."

Alessia Cara won for best new artist.

The 21-year-old singer made a pitch for the unsung musicians.

"I just want to say there are some incredible artists out there making music that deserve to be acknowledged that don't always get acknowledged because of popularity contests or numbers games and that's kind of unfortunate," she said. "I just want to encourage everyone to support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot."

Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Pink, Sting, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Little Big Town were among the artists to perform during the show.