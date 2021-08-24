Watch
'Pulp Fiction' to kick off 'Cults & Classics' at Fox Theater

GILBERT TOURTE/AP
Actress Kathleen Turner, at center, poses with cast and crew members of the film "Pulp Fiction" at the 47th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 23, 1994. From left to right: actor Bruce Willis; actress Maria de Medeiros; actor John Travolta; Turner; director Quentin Tarantino; actor Samuel L. Jackson; and producer Lawrence Bender.
'Pulp Fiction'
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 24, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jules, Vincent Vega, Sandy and Danny Zuko are all coming to town thanks to the Fox Theater.

The Fox Theater, in partnership with 23ABC, announced the return of its "Cults & Classics" series this fall.

Things kick off Sept. 13th with "Pulp Fiction." Tickets can be purchased here or at the Fox Theater box office, 2001 H St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Then you've got "Grease" on Sept. 20th.

In October you can catch "Donnie Darko" and "The Birds."

Tickets for each movie are $5.

Or you can get a season pass for $55. Season passes can be purchased here or at the Fox Theater box office.

