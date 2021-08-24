'Pulp Fiction' to kick off 'Cults & Classics' at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jules, Vincent Vega, Sandy and Danny Zuko are all coming to town thanks to the Fox Theater.

The Fox Theater, in partnership with 23ABC, announced the return of its "Cults & Classics" series this fall.

Things kick off Sept. 13th with "Pulp Fiction." Tickets can be purchased here or at the Fox Theater box office, 2001 H St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Then you've got "Grease" on Sept. 20th.

In October you can catch "Donnie Darko" and "The Birds."

Tickets for each movie are $5.

Or you can get a season pass for $55. Season passes can be purchased here or at the Fox Theater box office.