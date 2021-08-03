Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Red Not Chili Peppers to play Fox Theater

items.[0].image.alt
Fox Theater
Red Not Chili Peppers will perform Sept. 10 at the Fox Theater
Red Not Chili Peppers
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:11:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Red Not Chili Peppers will perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10th. at the Fox Theater.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, August 6th and can be purchased online, by phone 661-324-1369 or at the Fox Theater box office, 2001 H St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Formed in 2009, the Red Not Chili Peppers pay tribute to iconic Los Angeles funk-rock quartet Red Hot Chili Peppers. The tribute band has toured around the globe, including stops in Japan, Brazil, and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!