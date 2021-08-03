Red Not Chili Peppers to play Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Red Not Chili Peppers will perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10th. at the Fox Theater.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, August 6th and can be purchased online, by phone 661-324-1369 or at the Fox Theater box office, 2001 H St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Formed in 2009, the Red Not Chili Peppers pay tribute to iconic Los Angeles funk-rock quartet Red Hot Chili Peppers. The tribute band has toured around the globe, including stops in Japan, Brazil, and Mexico.