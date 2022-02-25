Review: Filligar make stellar return after hiatus with 'Future Self'

(KERO) — Chicago indie rockers Filligar return after taking a seven-year hiatus with new album “Future Self” dropping Friday, Feb. 25th.

“Future Self” has some intriguing song structures. “17th Hour” has a bouncy dance-fueled rhythm with many layers to it that is pure ear candy.

There’s also some loud rock with a touch of synth like “Wait a Minute” that add a little bit of angst to the proceedings. Yet there’s a tender track like “Angel on Earth” and the catchy sun-soaked “Wavy Days” that show Filligar have quite a bit of musical range.

It’s no wonder they’ve sold-out shows at The Troubadour in L.A. and the Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

“Future Self” is one of those albums that grows on the listener the more they play it to uncover different layers they missed the first few times.

The group is comprised of Casey Gibson, piano/keyboards; and three Mathias brothers: Johnny, guitar/vocals; Teddy, bass; and Pete, drums.

"Future Self" is available to purchase online or on iTunes, or to stream on digital platforms including Spotify.