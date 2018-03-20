Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson team up for another 'Twins of Evil' tour despite past problems

Rock legends Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announced they're teaming up for the "Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour" to take place throughout the country this year.

The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie’s 2016 "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" and Manson’s 2017 "Heaven Upside Down."

Members of the artists fan clubs can purchase tickets now through 10 p.m. March 23 PST. Rewards members and Live Nation and AXS customers can purchase between 10 a.m. March 21 through 10 p.m. March 23. The general public can purchase starting at 10 a.m. March 24.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $99.50, plus fees and tax.

Rob Zombie continuously challenges audiences as he stretches the boundaries of music. He has sold more than fifteen million albums worldwide across six studio albums and two live releases.





Marilyn Manson's sensationalist music and art that rejects conservative values created an icon who has infiltrated fashion, television, film and music, and whose fingerprints coat modern culture.





The tour, with almost 30 shows, kicks off on July 11 in Detroit, Michigan. This is their second tour together. The first tour made headlines when Zombie and Manson clashed and Zombie cursed Manson out on stage because he allegedly went over his allotted set time. Things also got "ugly" between the singers backstage.

WARNING: Graphic language







Zombie told Howard Stern in 2014 that the incident was "so stupid" and said he would "probably" consider touring with Manson again.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tour Dates:

July 11 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

July 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United

July 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

July 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Darling’s Pavilion

August 7 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 11 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

August 12 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

August 16 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

August 17 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360

August 18 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

August 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

August 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

August 28 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 29 - Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater