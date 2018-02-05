Ryan McKenna: Teen's selfie with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl halftime show goes viral

A 13-year-old boy stole the show of the Super Bowl halftime when he took an impromptu selfie with pop star Justin Timberlake.

Of course the internet has already dubbed the teen "SelfieKid."

A report from TwinCities.com said the boy is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, a seventh grader from Massachusetts.

Since the moment Sunday night, McKenna said he has been inundated with follower requests on social media.

Just goes to show, not only does the Super Bowl feature stars, it actually creates them!

