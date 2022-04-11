Watch
‘Sonic 2’ steals weekend box office, but ‘Ambulance’ stalls

(AP) — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday.

Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters. “Sonic 2" brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character.

It opened in 4,234 locations and surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend.

A24’s critical darling “Everything Everywhere All At Once” expanded nationwide this weekend and earned $6.1 million from only 1,250 screens.

