Sundance Film Festival to require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KERO) — The upcoming 2022 Sundance Film Festival is tightening its pandemic protocols. The festival in Utah will now require all eligible in-person attendees to have a vaccine booster shot.

Previously, the hybrid in-person/online event said it's requiring in-person attendees to wear masks and be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the festival.

In an update, the festival now added the booster shot for all who are eligible.

The festival in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Mountain Resort runs from January 20th to the 30th.