Take a trip down to the Fox Theater on July 31 and enjoy Walt Disney’s Fantasia on the big screen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is making their way back to showing movies. On Saturday, July 31, 2021 they'll be showing Walt Disney's Fantasia on their big screen! The theater wants to remind you to bring your ears, tiaras, and costumes to redeem a small free popcorn at the showing. There will be hot dogs and sodas for $1 and free caricatures!

Tickets cost $10 and are available on their website, by phone (661) 324-1369 or at our office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30AM and the show starts at 12 p.m. on July 31, 2021.

Directed by: Samuel Armstrong, James Algar, Bill Roberts, 1940, 2 hours 6 minutes, Rated G.

According to the Fox Theater, "Walt Disney's timeless masterpiece is a celebration of sight and sound, featuring eight sequences marrying classical music with the most innovative animation of its day. See dancing fairies, fish, flowers, mushrooms and leaves in the "Nutcracker Suite"; follow Mickey Mouse in his iconic role as "The Sorcerer's Apprentice"; laugh along with a comic ballet starring hippos, elephants, alligators and ostriches in "Dance of the Hours"; and hold on to your seat when the evil Chernabog summons restless souls in "Night on Bald Mountain." Watch the music come to life, hear the pictures burst into song and experience the excitement that is Fantasia."