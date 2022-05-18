Watch
Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

See video highlights from her commencement speech
In this video from New York University, Taylor Swift shares some life lessons in her NYU commencement speech.
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 18, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title: “doctor.”

The superstar received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University Wednesday, blowing kisses as the crowd roared when she walked toward the stage at a packed Yankee Stadium.

Sporting her signature red lipstick and newly awarded honorary robe, Swift joked to the thousands of graduates packed at Yankee Stadium Wednesday morning that she was 90% sure she was there because of her song “22.”

Swift told graduates they shouldn't be afraid of mistakes and should absolutely try, calling effortlessness “a myth.”

